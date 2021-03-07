SO Romorantin - Voltigeurs de Châteaubriant

Follow the Coupe de France live Football match between SO Romorantin and Voltigeurs de Châteaubriant with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 7 March 2021.





Catch the latest SO Romorantin and Voltigeurs de Châteaubriant news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SO Romorantin and Voltigeurs de Châteaubriant. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

