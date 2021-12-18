Lyon’s visit to Paris FC on Friday night saw their French Cup last-64 tie abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Fans threw flares, invaded the pitch at half time, and fought in the crowd which saw the stadium announcer to ask fans to leave the ground.

This was far from the first instance of fan trouble in France this season, nor is it the only experience that Lyon have been involved in. They were docked a point in the league after their home game with Marseille in November was also abandoned when the away side’s Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown by fans.

Nice were docked a point, with a further point deduction suspended, after confrontations between fans and Marseille players, with fans also throwing objects at the players, and invading the pitch in August.

In the following match, Lens vs Lille had the second half of the match start late, also due to projectiles being thrown and a pitch invasion.

The French government announced on Thursday that injuries to players or officials would cause games to be abandoned, and that there would be harsher punishments for violence, and quicker decisions to abandon games.

