Bergerac Périgord - Versailles 78

Follow the Coupe de France live Football match between Bergerac Périgord and Versailles 78 with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 9 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Erwan Lannuzel or Youssef Chibhi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Bergerac Périgord and Versailles 78 news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bergerac Périgord and Versailles 78. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

