OGC Nice
Completed
0
1
FC Nantes
    OGC Nice v Nantes live updates - latest score in final of Coupe de France! Who will come out on top?

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 07/05/2022 at 21:00 GMT
    -
    REPORT:
    Nantes secure a famous victory! Meanwhile, the Nice players are bereft on the pitch. Thanks for joining us.
    Ludovic Blas fires Nantes to Coupe de France final win over Nice
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: NANTES WIN THE COUPE DE FRANCE! NICE 0-1 NANTES
    A stunning display from Les Canaris and they are Coupe de France champions yet again! Their fourth title!

    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Mario Lemina is shown a yellow card after that.
    90+1'
    TEMPERS FLARING!
    Handbags ensue between both sets of players, with Todibo and Moutoussamy squaring up. Nantes then have a free-kick which sails over the bar.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FOUR ADDED MINUTES!
    Can Nantes hold on or will Nice spoil the party?
    88'
    Live comment icon
    STOPPAGE
    Pallois, who is suffering from a bloodied nose, is treated as the game is briefly stopped.
    85'
    Live comment icon
    NICE CHANGE
    Guessand replaces Bard for Les Aiglons.
    Melvin Bard Off
    Off
    Melvin Bard
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks1
    Evann Guessand On
    On
    Evann Guessand
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    82'
    Live comment icon
    NANTES CHANGE
    Fabio - who was once at Manchester United - replaces Marcus Coco for the last ten minutes or so of this final.
    Marcus Coco Off
    Off
    Marcus Coco
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fábio
    On
    Fábio
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    80'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Dante is shown a caution for Nice. The Brazilian, who has a habit of getting red cards this season, needs to be careful.
    Bonfim Dante
    Yellow card
    Bonfim Dante
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    78'
    Live comment icon
    STRAIGHT AT LAFONT!
    The Nantes goalkeeper makes a comfortable save. Delort's header from Gouiri's cross is straight at him.
    75'
    FOURTEEN GOALS IN ALL COMPS FOR BLAS
    Could the striker's penalty be the goal that settles this final? Not long left to go!
    73'
    Moses Simon Off
    Off
    Moses Simon
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Offsides2
    Osman Bukari On
    On
    Osman Bukari
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    72'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NANTES
    Nantes opt to shuffle the pack as Cyprien and Bukari come on for Chirivella and Simon.
    Pedro Chirivella Off
    Off
    Pedro Chirivella
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    Fouls1
    Wide2
    Free Kicks1
    Wylan Cyprien On
    On
    Wylan Cyprien
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    70'
    Live comment icon
    FANTASTIC LAST DITCH DEFENDING BY NANTES!
    That keeps the game level no doubt about it!
    Gouiri causes problems in the box again, as the midfielder has a low shot which forces Lafont to make a diving save!
    Delort then opts to hit the follow-up, but Girotto is there to make a crucial goal-line clearance!
    67'
    OVER!
    A free-kick is swung into the box and Thuram rises for it, but he cannot keep the header down and it sails over the bar.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    Kasper Dolberg Off
    Off
    Kasper Dolberg
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    Fouls against1
    Billal Brahimi On
    On
    Billal Brahimi
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    62'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NICE
    Off: Rosario, Dolberg
    On: Lemina, Brahimi
    Pablo Rosario Off
    Off
    Pablo Rosario
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Mario Lemina On
    On
    Mario Lemina
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    58'
    BLOCKED IN THE NICK OF TIME!
    Chance for Nantes! Kolo Muani is released down the right and breaks well. He reaches the box right by the goal-line, beating Dante for pace in the process, before cutting the ball inside for Simon in the box, but Lotomba does just enough to get a touch on the ball to concede another Nantes corner.
    57'
    Live comment icon
    FIRST NANTES CHANGE
    Christophe Galtier opts to make the first substitution of the game as Justin Kluivert replaces the booked Hicham Boudaoui.
    Hicham Boudaoui Off
    Off
    Hicham Boudaoui
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Justin Kluivert On
    On
    Justin Kluivert
    OGC Nice
    OGC Nice
    57'
    BLOCKED!
    Gouiri causing problems again for Nice, as the midfielder chests the ball on the left side of the area, before hitting a shot towards the near post on the half-volley, but a Nantes defender is there to make a crucial block to concede the corner.