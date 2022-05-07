Advertisement
OGC Nice v Nantes live updates - latest score in final of Coupe de France! Who will come out on top?
REPORT:
Nantes secure a famous victory! Meanwhile, the Nice players are bereft on the pitch. Thanks for joining us.
Ludovic Blas fires Nantes to Coupe de France final win over Nice
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: NANTES WIN THE COUPE DE FRANCE! NICE 0-1 NANTES
A stunning display from Les Canaris and they are Coupe de France champions yet again! Their fourth title!
90+2'
YELLOW CARD
Mario Lemina is shown a yellow card after that.
90+1'
TEMPERS FLARING!
Handbags ensue between both sets of players, with Todibo and Moutoussamy squaring up. Nantes then have a free-kick which sails over the bar.
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES!
Can Nantes hold on or will Nice spoil the party?
88'
STOPPAGE
Pallois, who is suffering from a bloodied nose, is treated as the game is briefly stopped.
85'
NICE CHANGE
Guessand replaces Bard for Les Aiglons.
Off
Melvin Bard
OGC Nice
On
Evann Guessand
OGC Nice
82'
NANTES CHANGE
Fabio - who was once at Manchester United - replaces Marcus Coco for the last ten minutes or so of this final.
Off
Marcus Coco
FC Nantes
On
Fábio
FC Nantes
80'
YELLOW CARD
Dante is shown a caution for Nice. The Brazilian, who has a habit of getting red cards this season, needs to be careful.
Yellow card
Bonfim Dante
OGC Nice
78'
STRAIGHT AT LAFONT!
The Nantes goalkeeper makes a comfortable save. Delort's header from Gouiri's cross is straight at him.
75'
FOURTEEN GOALS IN ALL COMPS FOR BLAS
Could the striker's penalty be the goal that settles this final? Not long left to go!
73'
Off
Moses Simon
FC Nantes
On
Osman Bukari
FC Nantes
72'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NANTES
Nantes opt to shuffle the pack as Cyprien and Bukari come on for Chirivella and Simon.
Off
Pedro Chirivella
FC Nantes
On
Wylan Cyprien
FC Nantes
70'
FANTASTIC LAST DITCH DEFENDING BY NANTES!
That keeps the game level no doubt about it!
Gouiri causes problems in the box again, as the midfielder has a low shot which forces Lafont to make a diving save!
Delort then opts to hit the follow-up, but Girotto is there to make a crucial goal-line clearance!
67'
OVER!
A free-kick is swung into the box and Thuram rises for it, but he cannot keep the header down and it sails over the bar.
62'
Off
Kasper Dolberg
OGC Nice
On
Billal Brahimi
OGC Nice
62'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NICE
Off: Rosario, Dolberg
On: Lemina, Brahimi
Off
Pablo Rosario
OGC Nice
On
Mario Lemina
OGC Nice
58'
BLOCKED IN THE NICK OF TIME!
Chance for Nantes! Kolo Muani is released down the right and breaks well. He reaches the box right by the goal-line, beating Dante for pace in the process, before cutting the ball inside for Simon in the box, but Lotomba does just enough to get a touch on the ball to concede another Nantes corner.
57'
FIRST NANTES CHANGE
Christophe Galtier opts to make the first substitution of the game as Justin Kluivert replaces the booked Hicham Boudaoui.
Off
Hicham Boudaoui
OGC Nice
On
Justin Kluivert
OGC Nice
57'
BLOCKED!
Gouiri causing problems again for Nice, as the midfielder chests the ball on the left side of the area, before hitting a shot towards the near post on the half-volley, but a Nantes defender is there to make a crucial block to concede the corner.