Coupe de France / Final
Stade de France / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
    OGC Nice - FC Nantes

    Ludovic Blas fires Nantes to Coupe de France final win over Nice

    Coupe de France final, Stade de France - Nice 0 Nantes 1 (Blas pen 47’)

    By
    Eurosport
    Updated 07/05/2022 at 21:55 GMT
    Highlights

    OGC Nice
    FC Nantes

    Statistics

    OGC Nice logo
    OGC Nice jersey
    OGC Nice
    FC Nantes logo
    FC Nantes jersey
    FC Nantes
    0

    Goals

    1
    59%
    Possession
    41%
    3
    Corners
    9
    15
    Free kicks
    14
    0
    Offside
    4

    Lineups

    OGC Nice jersey
    OGC Nice
    4-4-2
    FC Nantes jersey
    FC Nantes
    3-5-2
    OGC Nice jersey
    OGC Nice
    4-4-2
    FC Nantes jersey
    FC Nantes
    3-5-2
    OGC Nice logo
    OGC Nice
    FC Nantes logo
    FC Nantes
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions
