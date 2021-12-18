Quevilly-Rouen Métropole - Stade Lavallois

Follow the Coupe de France live Football match between Quevilly-Rouen Métropole and Stade Lavallois with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 18 December 2021.





Catch the latest Quevilly-Rouen Métropole and Stade Lavallois news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Quevilly-Rouen Métropole and Stade Lavallois. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

