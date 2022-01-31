Paris Saint-Germain will not feature in the Coupe de France final for the first time since 2014 after they crashed out on penalties to Nice in the last 16.

Lionel Messi played the entire match for Mauricio Pochettino’s side but was unable to help the attack sparkle as the match finished goalless.

The Argentinian coolly converted his penalty but could only watch as Marcin Bulka saved from Xavi Simons to send Nice into the quarter-finals.

Gianluigi Donnarumma had clawed PSG back into the shootout by saving from Andy Derlot after Leandro Paredes was the first to miss for PSG from 12 yards.

It was a meeting between the top two teams in Ligue 1, although the gap between PSG and Nice (11 points) is the same as that from Nice to 11th-placed Lyon.

PSG have lifted France’s most prestigious cup in six of the past seven seasons.

