Bourg en Bresse 01
    -
    17:45
    26/07/19
    Stade Marcel Verchère
    Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
      Coupe de la Ligue • Preliminary Round
      Scores
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Bourg en Bresse 01 - Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
      Coupe de la Ligue - 26 July 2019

      Coupe de la Ligue – Follow the Football match between Bourg en Bresse 01 and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 26 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Bourg en Bresse 01 and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bourg en Bresse 01 vs Quevilly-Rouen Métropole. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment