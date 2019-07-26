LIVE

Bourg en Bresse 01 - Quevilly-Rouen Métropole

Coupe de la Ligue - 26 July 2019

Coupe de la Ligue – Follow the Football match between Bourg en Bresse 01 and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 26 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Bourg en Bresse 01 and Quevilly-Rouen Métropole? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bourg en Bresse 01 vs Quevilly-Rouen Métropole. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

