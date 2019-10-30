LIVE

FC Nantes - Paris FC

Coupe de la Ligue - 30 October 2019

Coupe de la Ligue – Follow the Football match between FC Nantes and Paris FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:05 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Gourcuff or Mehmed Bazdarevic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Nantes and Paris FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Nantes vs Paris FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

