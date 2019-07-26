Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
    -
    17:00
    26/07/19
    Stade Robert Diochon
    Bourg en Bresse 01
      Coupe de la Ligue • Preliminary Round
      Scores
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Quevilly-Rouen Métropole - Bourg en Bresse 01
      Coupe de la Ligue - 26 July 2019

      Coupe de la Ligue – Follow the Football match between Quevilly-Rouen Métropole and Bourg en Bresse 01 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 26 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Quevilly-Rouen Métropole and Bourg en Bresse 01? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Quevilly-Rouen Métropole vs Bourg en Bresse 01. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment