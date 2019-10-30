LIVE

Stade de Reims - Bourg en Bresse 01

Coupe de la Ligue - 30 October 2019

Coupe de la Ligue – Follow the Football match between Stade de Reims and Bourg en Bresse 01 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:05 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers David Guion or Karim Mokeddem? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Stade de Reims and Bourg en Bresse 01? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stade de Reims vs Bourg en Bresse 01. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

