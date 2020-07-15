Court battle won, now how can Manchester City usurp Liverpool?

Manchester City have won their first big battle in the courts. But how are they going to fix things on the pitch?

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost an astonishing nine times in the Premier League this season, despite spending around £1 billion to assemble a star-studded squad, and relinquished their title to Liverpool.

Eurosport trio Ben Snowball, Pete Sharland and Michael Hincks joined forces on the Game of Opinions podcast to dissect City’s current squad and ask how they can close the gap on the Reds.

So should City stick or twist with their current options? Listen to the podcast now or read some selected views below as they go through the squad, position by position…

GOALKEEPER

PS: Ederson is one of the best in the world, that’s not a problem.

MH: Stick. Next question…

DEFENCE

PS: The obvious answer is sign a centre-back. Aymeric Laporte is a quality player but he’s missing so many games at the moment and next to him, Guardiola’s just trying to fit square pegs into round holes. Obviously Kalidou Koulibaly would be the preference but whether they will pay Napoli’s asking price... But defence is the first place to start.

MH: After Virgil van Dijk for £75m and Harry Maguire for £80m, every club knows world-class centre-backs come at a premium price. Who knows if they will meet Koulibaly’s asking price, but I can see some appealing cheaper options. Nathan Ake and Milan Skriniar, for example.

BS: I also wonder if there’s a problem at left-back or right-back. You look at Liverpool and the joy they get from those positions, even though they play a slightly different style, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Is Kyle Walker really the same player City signed from Tottenham in 2017? Both Benjamin Mendy and Alexander Zinchenko have made some pretty shocking decisions that have cost them on the pitch post-lockdown.

MIDFIELD

PS: Obviously they will be losing David Silva in the summer so you would expect Phil Foden to step up more. I think you’ll see Bernardo Silva drop even deeper. There’s probably an argument to bring in one more attacking midfielder in. The one player who might fit the bill is Jack Grealish although I’m not convinced he’s ready to perform for this sort of club yet.

MH: Post-lockdown Grealish was a concern until the win over Crystal Palace but it’s tiring carrying a team for this long. He has that hybrid appeal of being able to play centrally but also be an option out wide in a front three. When Villa were in the Championship, there were lingering doubts about whether he had the quality to take it to another level. But I’ve never seen someone carry a game like that, I’ve never seen someone so comfortable with the ball. Yes, he’ll go down too easily and I don’t know if he walks into Manchester City or Manchester United right now.

BS: I don’t think they need another attacking midfielder. The one thing that really irks me with Manchester City is that Pep Guardiola rotates his team and I would love to see De Bruyne play more. That’s how they got themselves in a hole at the start of the season – their first two defeats came because he didn’t start.

ATTACK

PS: They need to find someone else, it’s as simple as that. It sounds like a ridiculous thing to say when they’re blowing teams away on a regular basis, but every time I watch Sergio Aguero play I’m petrified for his knees. I can’t imagine it’s any different for the City coaching staff. Just look at his list of injuries. Gabriel Jesus is improving and shown he can lead a team. But if either of them goes down from a sustained period of time, I think there are big problems.

THE MANAGER

BS: It’s almost illegal to criticise Pep Guardiola. All I want to see him do is develop some consistency and his love for rotation is ridiculous. We’re talking about the best footballers on the planet, they can play twice a week. Each time you take out Raheem Sterling after he’s scored or Kevin De Bruyne after he’s played a crucial game, you’re just asking for them to lose their momentum. The great thing about Liverpool is you know their starting XI, or at least their front three and back five. And that’s why they bulldozed win after win. It was consistent.

PS: He changes because he can. The other teams can’t do that. What are Liverpool going to do, start Divock Origi? Nah, I’m alright thanks. Whereas Sergio Aguero’s tired? Great, there’s Gabriel Jesus. Kevin De Bruyne’s tired? Great, there’s Bernardo Silva or David Silva. We’ve got to be very careful to not forget that this City team was historically one of the best champions of England just a couple of years ago.

