Football

Covid-19 outbreak threatens Germany squad as Niklas Sule tests positive ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Germany defender Niklas Sule has tested positive for coronavirus and four more players are in quarantine as a precaution ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. Team director Oliver Bierhoff said on Tuesday that Sule was fully vaccinated and does not have any symptoms.

00:01:25, an hour ago