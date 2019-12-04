Coyle named Chennaiyin coach in Indian Super League

The 53-year-old Scot replaces John Gregory, who left the two-time champions on Saturday after a lacklustre start to the season.

Coyle, who took Burnley to the English Premier League in 2009, was most recently manager of Scottish side Ross County.

"It will be my immense privilege to join a club with so much success already in its early history with two ISL titles," Coyle said in a statement https://chennaiyinfc.com/chennaiyin-fc-announce-owen-coyle-as-head-coach.

"I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fanbase always backing us."

Coyle steered Bolton Wanderers to the FA Cup semi-final in 2011 before having stints at Wigan Athletic, Houston Dynamo and Blackburn Rovers.

Chennaiyin are second bottom in the league after just one win in six matches. Coyle's first match in charge will be away to Jamshedpur on Monday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )