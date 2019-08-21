It had been alleged by Kathryn Mayorga that the Juventus player raped her at a Las Vegas hotel back in 2009, but last month US prosecutors confirmed Ronaldo will not face charges.

Speaking to Portuguese television station TVI, Ronaldo said he was not "comfortable speaking" about the case, adding: "But when people attack your honour, it is difficult."

Video - Ronaldo calls 2018 the 'worst year of my life' following rape case 01:04

He said: "Firstly 2018, the year that passed, was possibly the worst year for me, not professionally but personally speaking.

"When people question your honour, it hurts, it hurts a lot - especially for me. I have a big family, a wife. I have a son that is already smart enough to understand. He is nine-years-old. It was a tough year, possibly the worst I've ever had.

"It is a case I'm not comfortable speaking about, but when people play against your honour it is difficult. It is difficult. But thank God, once again, it has been proved - what my friends, family, people who care about me already knew - that I was and am innocent.

"And it has been confirmed once more, which makes me proud. But when you think about it in the cold light of day, it was really tough."

An out-of-court settlement had reportedly been reached in 2010, but Mayorga sought to reopen the case in 2018.

Ronaldo strongly denied the allegations when taking to Twitter last October, saying: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

In July, a statement from the Clark County attorney's office read: "Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,”

"Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming."

A civil case is still open against the 34-year-old.