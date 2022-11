Football

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Doha with Portugal for the World Cup after Man Utd bombshell interview

Cristiano Ronaldo put his recent woes with his club Manchester United to one side, as he and his Portugal team-mates arrived in Doha, Qatar on Friday ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Fernando Santos' side begin their World Cup Group H campaign against Ghana on Thursday, with matches against Uruguay and South Korea to follow.

00:01:32, 2 hours ago