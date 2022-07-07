Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s pre-season tour to Thailand due to ongoing family issues.

The club have granted the Portuguese star additional time off, and he’s yet to return to the club for training ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Ronaldo, who won the Man United’s Player of the Year award last season, has already asked the club not to stand in his way if a suitable offer came in for him as he looks to spend the remainder of his career competing for the biggest trophies in his twilight years.

Man United failed to qualify for the 2022/23 Champions League, and only just scraped Europa League qualification ahead of seventh-place finishers West Ham United.

The news that Ronaldo won’t travel to Thailand with the squad has only increased speculation of a summer move, just a year after returning to the club, and Premier League rivals Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in his services.

Man United, however, have insisted that Ronaldo is under contract and will be part of Erik Ten Hag’s squad next season.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward scored 24 goals in 39 games across all competitions last campaign, in what was a disappointing season for the club he served so successfully between 2003 and 2009.

