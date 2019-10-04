After 11 years and three FA Cup triumphs with Arsenal, the Welshman spread his wings and joined Juve over the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo made Aaron Ramsey feel at home

Juve are so far undefeated this season after six league games and Ronaldo has chipped in with three goals.

And Ramsey has opened up on what his first impressions were of Ronaldo when he signed for the Turin outfit.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Ramsey said: “He was just like everybody else, really welcoming.

“Of course, he is one of the greatest to play the game but he is just a normal man.

“He breaks the ice straight away and makes you feel like you are talking to anybody else.

“There is a family feeling about the whole club. Everybody is in it to achieve one thing: to win football matches and trophies.

“Everybody is driven and very focused on what they need to be doing.”

In the meantime, Ramsey has insisted he will try to get to grips with Italian.

He added: “Yes, of course. It is massively important. All the team meetings are in Italian; the majority of the players speak Italian.

“But it's not just for football reasons. When you go to a restaurant or fill up your car, some people don't speak English.

“It's important to speak their language and really commit to putting yourself into their culture and to understand it.

“It might take me a bit of time - I have picked up a few swear words on the training ground - but I am learning and hopefully I will be able to speak it one day.”