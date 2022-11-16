Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he received a letter of condolence from the Royal Family following the death of his newborn son in 2021.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins, but their son died during childbirth.

Ad

Football Ronaldo reveals he was 'close' to joining Man City before United return AN HOUR AGO

He received support from opposition fans at Manchester United’s next two games against Liverpool, which Ronaldo missed, and Arsenal, which he returned to play in.

Liverpool fans sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the seventh minute in tribute to Ronaldo.

“I never ever expected that, never,” he told Piers Morgan.

“I have the opportunity now to say, [to] all English community, thank you a lot for that, kind of that they held with me. Not only Liverpool, but all England.

“I received a letter from The Queen’s family as well...it surprised me a lot…unbelievable.

“This is why I say, I respect a lot, the English community, English people, because they’ve been very kind with me.

“And in that difficult moment of my life…it was spectacular the way they treat me, me and my family in that difficult moment.”

Ronaldo has also revealed that he keeps his son’s ashes at home with him.

“His ashes are with me, like my Daddy, they are here in the house. It is something that I want to hold for the rest of my life and not throw to the ocean or to the sea,” said Ronaldo, whose father died in 2005.

“I keep [them] with me. They are next to my dad. I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my Daddy and my son there.

“I talk with them every time and they are by my side. They help to be a better man, a better person, a better father. I am really proud of the messages they send me, especially my son.”

As well as discussing his son’s death, Ronaldo spoke further about his situation at Manchester United.

World Cup Ill Ronaldo to miss Portugal friendly, Santos says he is not a distraction 2 HOURS AGO