Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Juventus secure Serie A title for ninth season in a row

Juventus have been crowned Serie A champions for the ninth season in a row after a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have stuttered in recent weeks, winning one of their previous five matches and missing the chance to wrap up the league on Thursday when they lost 2-1 to Udinese.

But they got the job done against Samp to ensure Sarri wins silverware in his first season in charge.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juve the lead on the stroke of half-time and Federico Bernardeschi added a second in the 67th minute.

Ronaldo also missed a late penalty that he fired against the crossbar after Sampdoria, who are nine points above the relegation zone with two games left to play, had Morten Thorsby sent off in the 77th minute for a second booking.

Ronaldo has scored 10 goals since the season restarted and 31 in total in Serie A, putting him four behind leading scorer Ciro Immobile, who scored a hat-trick for Lazio against Verona.

