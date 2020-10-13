Juventus and Portugual striker Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Portugal Football Federation.

He was expected to play for Portugal on Wednesday against Sweden in the Nations League but will now self-isolate, and is currently showing no symptoms.

He will also miss games for Juventus until he returns a negative test for the virus.

The 35-year-old forward's international teammates have all returned negative tests.

Italy now requires 10 days of quarantine, and Juventus are due to play Barcelona in the Champions League in 15 days.

He is set to miss Juve's clash with Crotone on 17 October and hte 20 October Champions League fixture with Dynamo Kiev. His participation in the match against Verona on 25 October will now also be in doubt.

