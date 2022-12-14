Cristiano Ronaldo has been training with former club Real Madrid as he continues to plot his next move.

Ad

Transfers Chelsea consider reigniting Ronaldo pursuit due to Broja injury – Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO

In order to keep himself fit, Ronaldo has been training at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training facilities.

According to Spanish outlet AS he personally asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for permission to use the facilities. He is training away from the Real Madrid first team.

Ronaldo spent nine hugely successful years with Real Madrid from 2009-18 before leaving to join Juventus. He still has a house in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo’s World Cup ended in tears as Portugal were beaten by Morocco.

He was named on the bench for the quarter-final defeat, having been dropped from the starting XI for the emphatic 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16.

He was introduced just after the restart against Morocco with Portugal trailing 1-0 to a Youssef En-Nesyri goal, but failed to inspire his side to a comeback. After the final whistle he broke down in tears as he disappeared down the tunnel.

At 37, it is likely that Ronaldo’s dream of landing a World Cup is now over.

In the aftermath of the loss, Ronaldo took to social media to say that "he would never turn my back on my country”.

And days later he would again post on social media, posting a cryptic stories post that read: "3 aspects of reality: Pain, uncertainty and constant work”.

World Cup Ronaldo posts cryptic Instagram message as World Cup fallout continues YESTERDAY AT 08:52