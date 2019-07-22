Getty Images
Ronaldo will not face charges over rape allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges after being accused of sexual assault 10 years ago, US prosecutors have confirmed.
It had been alleged by Kathryn Mayorga that the Juventus player raped her at a Las Vegas hotel back in 2009.
An out-of-court settlement had reportedly been reached in 2010, but Mayorga sought to reopen the case in 2018
Ronaldo strongly denied the allegations when taking to Twitter last October, saying: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”
On Monday, a statement from the Clark County attorney's office read: "Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,”
"Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming."
A civil case is still open against the 34-year-old.