It had been alleged by Kathryn Mayorga that the Juventus player raped her at a Las Vegas hotel back in 2009.

An out-of-court settlement had reportedly been reached in 2010, but Mayorga sought to reopen the case in 2018

Ronaldo strongly denied the allegations when taking to Twitter last October, saying: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

On Monday, a statement from the Clark County attorney's office read: "Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,”

"Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming."

A civil case is still open against the 34-year-old.