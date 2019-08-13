Getty Images

Ronaldo: Zidane made me feel special

Ronaldo: Zidane made me feel special
By Eurosport UK

13 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his admiration for Zinedine Zidane's management style when he played under him at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo scored 112 goals and made 28 assists in 114 appearances during Zidane's tenure between January 2016 and the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane (right) celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane (right) celebrates with Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

The Juventus forward has spoken of his appreciation of the 47-year-old.

He told DAZN: "The confidence that a player needs doesn't only come from himself but also from the players around him and the coach.

" You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special."

"He helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more.

Video - Maurizio Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo is free to play where he wants

00:31

Zidane is already under pressure following a disappointing pre-season with Real, which has included a 7-3 defeat to fierce rivals Atletico Madrid, and a reported high-profile breakdown in relations with star forward Gareth Bale.

0Read and react
0Read and react