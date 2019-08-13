Getty Images
Ronaldo: Zidane made me feel special
Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his admiration for Zinedine Zidane's management style when he played under him at Real Madrid.
Ronaldo scored 112 goals and made 28 assists in 114 appearances during Zidane's tenure between January 2016 and the end of the 2017/18 campaign.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane (right) celebrates with Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images
The Juventus forward has spoken of his appreciation of the 47-year-old.
He told DAZN: "The confidence that a player needs doesn't only come from himself but also from the players around him and the coach.
" You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special."
"He helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more.
Zidane is already under pressure following a disappointing pre-season with Real, which has included a 7-3 defeat to fierce rivals Atletico Madrid, and a reported high-profile breakdown in relations with star forward Gareth Bale.