Ronaldo scored 112 goals and made 28 assists in 114 appearances during Zidane's tenure between January 2016 and the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane (right) celebrates with Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

The Juventus forward has spoken of his appreciation of the 47-year-old.

He told DAZN: "The confidence that a player needs doesn't only come from himself but also from the players around him and the coach.

" You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special. "

"He helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more.

Video - Maurizio Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo is free to play where he wants 00:31

Zidane is already under pressure following a disappointing pre-season with Real, which has included a 7-3 defeat to fierce rivals Atletico Madrid, and a reported high-profile breakdown in relations with star forward Gareth Bale.