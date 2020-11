Football

'Criticism of Olivier Giroud is unfair' - Didier Deschamps backs France striker

France coach Didier Deschamps has praised striker Olivier Giroud as he scored twice for France as the Nations League group winners beat Sweden 4-2 on Tuesday. Unbeaten France had already booked its place in the Final Four after ensuring the top spot in League 1, Group 3 with a 1-0 win at defending champion Portugal last Saturday.

