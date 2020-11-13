Brozovic's positive test follows that of captain Domagoj Vida, who was taken off at halftime during Wednesday's friendly against Turkey after the team was notified that he had returned a positive COVID-19 result.
The federation added that it had informed the Brozovic's club, Inter Milan, as well as Sweden.
Croatia are third in the Nations League Group 3 on three points from four games, seven behind leaders Portugal and France. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
