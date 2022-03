Football

Crowd booing of Harry Maguire 'ridiculous' - Jack Grealish after England win over Ivory Coast

Jack Grealish: "Personally, I think it is ridiculous. Harry (Maguire) has been unbelievable for this country at the World Cup, at the Euros - he has been outstanding. I think even tonight (Tuesday against Ivory Coast) he was brilliant. Our first two goals come from, the first one him driving out with the ball and the second one comes from him driving a little bit."

