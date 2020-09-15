The teams could not be separated after 90 minutes and thus the tie was settled by a penalty shootout.
After all 20 outfield players had dispatched their kicks, it was left to the goalkeepers to face off. Wayne Hennessey saved Asmir Begovic's effort but proceeded to blaze his own effort over the bar.
David Brooks gave the Cherries the advantage before Begovic saved Luka Milivojevic's second effort of the evening to send his side through.
Bournemouth will face Man City in the next round.
Elsewhere, former Bournemouth player Ryan Fraser marked his debut with the only goal of the match to seal a 1-0 win for Newcastle over Tranmere.
Tuesday’s League Cup second-round results
- Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
- West Ham United 3-0 Charlton
- Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa
- Bournemouth* 0-0 Crystal Palace
- Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley
- Reading 0-1 Luton Town
- Millwall 3-0 Cheltenham Town
- Gillingham* 1-1 Coventry
- Derby County 1-2 Preston North End
- Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City
- Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale
- Oxford United 1-1 *Watford
- Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United
- Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
- Morecambe 1-0 Oldham
- Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle
Wednesday’s League Cup second-round fixtures
- West Brom v Harrogate Town
- Ipswich Town v Fulham
- Leeds United v Hull City
- Southampton v Brentford
- Everton v Salford City
- Burnley v Sheffield United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth
- Bristol City v Northampton Town
Third-round draw
- Lincoln City v Liverpool
- Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa
- Morecambe v Newcastle Utd
- Luton Town v Manchester Utd
- Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth
- Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
- Manchester City v Bournemouth
- West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd/Hull City
- Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield Utd
- Chelsea v Barnsley
- Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham
- Leicester City v Arsenal
- West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford
- Newport County v Watford
- Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City
- Leyton Orient v Tottenham