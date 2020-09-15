The teams could not be separated after 90 minutes and thus the tie was settled by a penalty shootout.

After all 20 outfield players had dispatched their kicks, it was left to the goalkeepers to face off. Wayne Hennessey saved Asmir Begovic's effort but proceeded to blaze his own effort over the bar.

Football Al Nassr top group after Al Sadd held in Asian Champions League thriller AN HOUR AGO

David Brooks gave the Cherries the advantage before Begovic saved Luka Milivojevic's second effort of the evening to send his side through.

Bournemouth will face Man City in the next round.

Elsewhere, former Bournemouth player Ryan Fraser marked his debut with the only goal of the match to seal a 1-0 win for Newcastle over Tranmere.

Tuesday’s League Cup second-round results

Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United 3-0 Charlton

Burton Albion 1-3 Aston Villa

Bournemouth* 0-0 Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley

Reading 0-1 Luton Town

Millwall 3-0 Cheltenham Town

Gillingham* 1-1 Coventry

Derby County 1-2 Preston North End

Bradford City 0-5 Lincoln City

Fleetwood Town 2-1 Port Vale

Oxford United 1-1 *Watford

Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United

Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Morecambe 1-0 Oldham

Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle

Wednesday’s League Cup second-round fixtures

West Brom v Harrogate Town

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Leeds United v Hull City

Southampton v Brentford

Everton v Salford City

Burnley v Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth

Bristol City v Northampton Town

Third-round draw

Lincoln City v Liverpool

Bristol City/Northampton Town v Aston Villa

Morecambe v Newcastle Utd

Luton Town v Manchester Utd

Preston North End v Brighton/Portsmouth

Ipswich Town/Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth

West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd/Hull City

Millwall v Burnley/Sheffield Utd

Chelsea v Barnsley

Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom/Harrogate Town v Southampton/Brentford

Newport County v Watford

Fleetwood Town v Everton/Salford City

Leyton Orient v Tottenham

transfers Gareth Bale to Tottenham: how the impossible transfer could work 4 HOURS AGO