Crystal Palace sign Ghana's Ayew after successful loan spell

Palace did not provide financial details but British media said the deal for the 27-year-old was around 2.5 million pounds ($3.12 million) including add-ons.

"We are delighted to secure Jordan's services for another three seasons at Palace," Palace manager Roy Hodgson told the club's website https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2019/july/jordan-ayew-joins-palace-on-three-year-deal.

Ayew made 20 league appearances for Palace last season and helped them finish 12th with 49 points.

"He has proved himself a dedicated and hard-working member of the squad and certainly played his part in the club securing its highest ever league points tally in the last campaign," Hodgson added.

Ayew, who recently helped Ghana reach the last 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations, is the second summer signing for Palace after the arrival of goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

Palace begin their new season against Everton at Selhurst Park on Aug. 10.

