CVC, Blackstone consider investing in Itay's Serie A soccer league - FT

ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

May 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Blackstone Group Inc are in separate talks about investments in Italy's Serie A soccer league, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

CVC is in talks to buy a 20% stake in the league for 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), valuing the league at 10 billion euros, the newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/2xBzAPV, citing two people briefed on the discussions, which began at the end of last year.

Blackstone is separately considering lending to clubs to help cover their costs during the shutdown of fixtures, the report added, citing people familiar with proposal. ($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

