LIVE

Doxa Katokopia - Nea Salamina

Cyta Championship - 1 November 2019

Cyta Championship – Follow the Football match between Doxa Katokopia and Nea Salamina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 1 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Doxa Katokopia and Nea Salamina? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Doxa Katokopia vs Nea Salamina. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

