Silhavy and the unnamed player tested positive after returning from the team's 2-1 win in Israel on Sunday. Both are in quarantine.

"Four players will be added to the squad and the main team will go to Scotland on Tuesday morning," the team said on Twitter.

Assistant Jiri Chytry will lead the squad in Glasgow.

The Czechs are on six points after three games. Their only loss was against Scotland last month when nine players made their international debuts as coronavirus concerns forced wholesale changes to the line-up. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

