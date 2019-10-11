Czech police detain 31 in rioting ahead of England qualifier

The authorities said they used force to detain a number of what they called "football hooligans", including 14 foreigners. Pictures showed broken glass shattered over cobblestone streets in the area which is normally filled with tourists.

Several thousand England supporters were expected in Prague for the Group A match with Czech authorities saying there would be a heavy police presence.

Officials were also concerned ahead of the game due to the tens of thousands of Czechs expected to visit the city centre on Friday to pay their respects to pop singer Karel Gott, nicknamed the "Sinatra of the East", whose body was lying in state. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Robert Muller, Editing by Ken Ferris)