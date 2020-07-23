Czech top league scraps relegation due to coronavirus

PRAGUE, July 23 (Reuters) - No team will be relegated from the Czech football top league as the competition was left unfinished after one player tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

League Football Association (LFA), an umbrella of the top two tiers, has set Aug. 2 as the date for all matches for this season to be completed.

Since the affected team, Opava, will be in quarantine for two weeks, the deadline cannot be met. A formal decision to end the season will be made within days, LFA spokesman Stepan Hanus said.

It does not affect the title, retained by Slavia Praha, nor does it change who has qualified for European competitions.

The 16 teams currently in the top flight will be joined by the winner and runner-up from the second league in the next season. The second league will shrink to 14 teams.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Emelia Matarise)

