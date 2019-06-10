Czechs beat Montenegro 3-0 for second straight win

The victory moved the Czechs level on six points with Group A leaders England, who beat them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening match and have a game in hand having played only twice.

The Czechs opened the scoring against Montenegro in the 18th minute when Jakub Jankto slammed a left-foot volley into the net from a tight angle after Pavel Kaderabek sent over a deep cross.

Their lead was doubled just after the break when Boris Kopitovic deflected Patrik Schick's cross into his own goal after the forward had rounded a defender.

Schick got the third with a penalty in the 82nd which he smashed home after being sent sprawling in the area.

Montenegro -- who fired Serbian coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic on Saturday after he pulled out of Friday's qualifier against Kosovo which they drew 1-1 -- have two points along with Bulgaria, who conceded an added-time goal in a 3-2 home defeat by the Kosovans, who are third with five points. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Ken Ferris)