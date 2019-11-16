LIVE

FC Fleury - Dijon FCO

D1 Arkema - 16 November 2019

D1 Arkema – Follow the Football match between FC Fleury and Dijon FCO live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jérémie Descamps or Yannick Chandioux? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Fleury and Dijon FCO? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Fleury vs Dijon FCO. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

