Paris Saint-Germain dropped points for the second game in a row as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Timothee Pembele's own goal put Bordeaux ahead and although a Neymar penalty and Moise Kean's goal in the first half gave PSG the lead, Yacine Adli, who left PSG in 2019, levelled for the visitors at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, who lost 3-2 at Monaco last weekend, lead the standings with 25 points from 12 matches, three ahead of Lille who travel to St Etienne on Sunday. Bordeaux are 11th on 16 points.

PSG got off on the wrong foot as the 18-year-old Pembele, making his first start for the French champions, headed Hatem Ben Arfa's corner into his own net after 10 minutes.

The hosts, however, hit back when Neymar converted a penalty after being tripped by Otavio in the area.

Kean put PSG ahead a minute later, tapping home after Benoit Costil had parried Neymar's shot into his path.

Thomas Tuchel's side were still shaky at the back, however, and Adli whipped a fine shot past Sergio Rico on the hour to earn Bordeaux a point.

