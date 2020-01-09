LIVE

MC Alger - ES Sétif

D1 Nedjma - 9 January 2020

D1 Nedjma – Follow the Football match between MC Alger and ES Sétif live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 9 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bernard Casoni or Nabil Kouki? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between MC Alger and ES Sétif? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for MC Alger vs ES Sétif. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

