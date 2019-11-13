LIVE

MC Alger - JS Kabylie

D1 Nedjma - 13 November 2019

D1 Nedjma – Follow the Football match between MC Alger and JS Kabylie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 13 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bernard Casoni or Hubert Velud? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between MC Alger and JS Kabylie? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for MC Alger vs JS Kabylie. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

