Dallas out of MLS is Back Tournament due to COVID-19 cases

ByReuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

July 6 (Reuters) - FC Dallas will not compete in the Orlando-based MLS Is Back Tournament that is set to begin this week after a number of their players tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer said on Monday.

Ten Dallas players and one member of the club's technical staff tested positive for the virus since the team's June 27 arrival at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex for the month-long World Cup-style tournament.

Dallas were scheduled to open the tournament on Thursday against Vancouver but MLS announced on Saturday that the game would be postponed as the Canadian side's departure for Orlando was delayed after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)

