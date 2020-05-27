Dane Ingvartsen rescues point for 10-man Union Berlin

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - Marcus Ingvartsen netted a well-taken free kick to earn 10-man Union Berlin a battling 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Mainz in their Bundesliga clash at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Wednesday.

Danish forward Ingvartsen equalised after Bote Baku had scored the opener for the visitors, who were thumped 5-0 by RB Leipzig at the weekend, but looked the most likely to take all three points against a Union side who halted a run of four straight defeats.

Mainz are now a point above the relegation playoff place with 28 from as many games, while Union are three points above them in 13th.

The home side had midfielder Robert Andrich sent off for a second bookable offence before halftime, just after they had equalised and appeared to have the momentum, but were left to hold on in the second period as Mainz pushed for the winner.

