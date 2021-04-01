Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger will begin his managerial career with HB Koge from the start of next season, the Danish second-tier club said.
Agger, who won 75 caps for Denmark and captained them at the European Championship in 2012, will be joined at Koge by former national team mate Lars Jacobsen.
Agger and Jacobsen, who has been named first-team coach, have signed contracts until the summer of 2024.
Premier League
Chelsea top list as Premier League clubs spent £272m on agents
"HB Køge is the perfect place for me to start," Agger said.
"The club has healthy values and a solid foundation. I am very much looking forward to getting started - and yes, I look forward to coming under pressure again."
'Messi case closed' - Club pulls out of race for Barca superstar - Euro Papers
U-21 Euro
Opinion: Boothroyd has run out of chances with England Under-21s
Transfers
Manchester City line up £300m Haaland deal - Paper Round