Daniel Sturridge has signed for Australian side Perth Glory to end the striker's 19-month wait for a new club.

The former Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool man had been without a team since leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor in March 2020.

That departure coincided with the beginning of a four-month ban levied against Sturridge for breaching betting rules while a Liverpool player.

Sturridge scored eight times for England in 26 caps won between 2011 and 2017 and boosts the Perth Glory squad ahead of the 2021-22 A-League Men's season.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge,” Sturridge said of the move.

“When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.

I’m going to put my best foot forward, work hard and try and help the team win each game that comes by and then we’ll see where we end up when the season finishes.

The men's A-League season begins on 19 November with Glory looking to improve on a ninth-placed finish.

Australia's football leagues have rebranded with the "W-League" tag ditched, with the two top-tier competitions now to be known as A-League Men and A-League Women.

Sturridge returns to football after serving his ban, which related to the player informing his brother of a potential transfer to Sevilla.

He was also fined £150,000 for the breach.

The Birmingham-born striker has two Champions League winner's medals and had been training with Real Mallorca in a bid to build up and prove his fitness.

“Daniel [Sturridge] is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings not only in Glory’s history, but in the history of the A-League,” Glory owner Tony Sage said. “His arrival signals in no uncertain terms how determined we are to bring sustained success to the club and the lengths we will go to in order to achieve that goal.

“We know the elite-level quality Daniel will bring to the side and are hugely excited to see him wearing the famous purple this season.”

