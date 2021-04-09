Former Italy captain and the national team's technical coach Daniele De Rossi has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 during last month's World Cup qualifiers, Sky Italy reported on Friday.
Sky reported De Rossi, 37, is under observation at the Roman Institute for Infectious Diseases as a precaution.
The players who tested positive are Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessio Cragno, Vincenzo Grifo, Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Matteo Pessina and Salvatore Sirigu.
Serie A
AS Roma great Totti leaves club slamming the door
De Rossi, who ended his 18-year playing career in January 2020 after a short stint with Argentine side Boca Juniors, joined Italy coach Roberto Mancini's staff last month.
'Dream' - Barca players 'desperate' for Neymar return - Euro Papers
Serie A
Daniele De Rossi bids emotional farewell as Roma defeat Parma
Serie A
Roma's Champions League push overshadowed by De Rossi departure