Danilo replaces Neves for Portugal in Nations League final

Danilo replaced Ruben Neves in midfield, where he was picked alongside William Carvalho and Bruno Fernandes, as coach Fernando Santos tried to give some extra protection to his defence. Guedes was picked ahead of teenager Joao Felix alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

The other change from the team which beat Switzerland 3-1 in Wednesday's semi-final was at the back where Jose Fonte stepped in for injured veteran Pepe.

The Netherlands named an unchanged side from the one which started Thursday's semi-final, where they beat England 3-1 after extra time.

Teams:

Portugal: 1-Rui Patricio; 20-Nelson Semedo, 6-Jose Fonte, 4-Ruben Dias, 5-Raphael Guerreiro; 13-Danilo, 14-William Carvalho, 16-Bruno Fernandes; 10-Bernardo Silva, 17-Goncalo Guedes, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo

Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 22-Denzel Dumfries, 3-Matthijs De Ligt, 4-Virgil Van Dijk, 17-Daley Blind; 15-Marten De Roon, 21-Frenkie de Jong, 8-Georginio Wijnaldum; 7-Steven Bergwijn, 10-Memphis Depay 9-Ryan Babel. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)