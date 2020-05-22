Football

Danish club opens first-ever 'virtual grandstand' for fans amid pandemic

ByReuters
28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

May 22 (Reuters) - Fans may not be allowed to support their club at stadiums when Denmark's Superliga season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic but AGF Aarhus will allow them to be present at Ceres Park to cheer their team on, albeit virtually.

Third-placed Aarhus play Randers in the first match on the league's return on May 28 and the club will allow fans to be present via the video conferencing tool Zoom, with their feed displayed on several screens that face the pitch.

Fans can apply for free 'tickets' and will be allowed to pick a virtual grandstand, with 22 different sections to choose from.

"We are proud to be the first club in the world to use it," Aarhus CEO Jacob Nielsen said in a statement.

"Now it seems that we have to do without spectators for a while, so maybe we can inspire a similar initiative at other clubs that can also benefit from it."

Zoom has proven to be a popular platform among millions of people who have been in lockdown across the globe due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

