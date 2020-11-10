Denmark's squad was heavily reduced with nine other players, including Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite and RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen, put in isolation and ruled out of Wednesday's match because they potentially had been in contact with Skov or the assistant.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand and assistant Morten Wieghorst were also isolating, the FA said in a statement.

Skov, who plays as a winger for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, tested positive in two tests after arriving at the training camp on Monday evening without having any symptoms.

Denmark will also miss seven players from English clubs, including Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, after Britain tightened travel restrictions to and from the Scandinavian country following widespread coronavirus outbreaks in mink farms. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Christian Radnedge)

