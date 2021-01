Football

David Bettoni: Zinedine Zidane 'sad' not to be with Real Madrid due to Covid-19

Real Madrid assistant coach David Bettoni said on Friday the club's head coach Zinedine Zidane is "in good spirits" but "a bit sad" not to be available for the Spanish La Liga giants having tested positive for Covid-19.

