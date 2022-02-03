David Goodwillie will not play for Raith Rovers after the Scottish Championship club reversed their controversial decision to sign the striker.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon and author Val McDermid led the backlash after the signing of Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist during a civil case in 2017.

Ad

McDermid ended her support and withdrew her sponsorship of the club, while two directors and the captain of the Raith’s women's team also resigned in protest

League One Keane to hold talks with Sunderland over managerial vacancy - reports AN HOUR AGO

Raith have since performed a U-turn on the signing, with chairman John Sim confirming the club are seeking to end the player’s contract.

Sim said in a statement: “I firstly want to apologise wholeheartedly to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days.

“We got it wrong.

“In reaching our original decision, we focused far too much on football matters and not enough on what this decision would mean for our club and the community as a whole.

“Over the past couple of days, we listened carefully to the fans who have got in touch and I’m very grateful for their honesty. As chairman, as a board and as a management team, we have all learned a hard but valuable lesson.

“This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right. I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.

“We share a desire to do what is best for our club and will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family.”

Raith initially called the signing a “football related decision”, adding: “As David has previously played for Raith Rovers earlier in his career, we consider him to be part of Raith Rovers Football Club. The management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability. That is our foremost consideration, and we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad.

“Please be assured that as a community football club we fully acknowledge this signing has divided opinion amongst our loyal fans and commercial stakeholders; We aim to rebuild that trust.

“While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing.”

Sturgeon praised those who protested against Goodwillie’s signing, saying: "The fact they're in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality."

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown added: “Because of the number of recent examples across football, I urge the football authorities to set out a policy to address cases of violence like this.”

Ligue 1 Pochettino to Man Utd gathers steam, but PSG stint is damaging his reputation – Inside Europe AN HOUR AGO