David Luiz wants Maurizio Sarri to stay at Chelsea after ‘fantastic season’

David Luiz wants Chelsea to do whatever they can to keep hold of Europa League-winning manager Maurizio Sarri.

There have been ups and some eye-catching downs during the Italian’s first season in English football, but there can be few arguments with the end result in the circumstances.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League, runners-up in the Carabao Cup and on Wednesday sealed the Europa League crown in style against Arsenal in Baku.

Eden Hazard’s brace helped the Blues on their way to a 4-1 victory that saw Sarri pick up his first major trophy on what could prove to be his final match at the Stamford Bridge helm.

Perennial Serie A winners Juventus are reportedly targeting the 60-year-old, who insisted in the wake of the Europa League triumph that he wants to stay.

Sarri hopes to meet with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to talk about the future in the coming days and defender Luiz wants him to stay.

Asked if he wants the club to do everything they can to keep the manager, the Brazilian said: “Yes. Because he is doing great.

“He did great during the season even with all the difficulties we had.

“In life sometimes you have to try to understand who is on the other side.

“Sometimes you need to reflect and analyse a little bit how difficult it was for him to be here today.

“He was training many, many clubs in the lower divisions.

“He was doing one job (banker) and then he quit to try a big journey and do something in football.

“Today he arrives in a big final and to do great like that, of course there is going to be emotion.

“Of course, for us, it’s emotional because we have a history of life to be here today. He deserved that, it was a fantastic season for him.”

Premier League - 3rd

Europa League - Winners

Carabao Cup - Runners-up

FA Cup - Fifth Round

It was an impressive ending to the campaign in which Sarri did not win over all Chelsea fans, with some chanting for him to be sacked just two months ago.

“It’s normal (the criticism),” Luiz said.

“It just proves that Chelsea is a big club.

“It’s his first season at Chelsea, his first in English football. I think he did great.

“He is a great person, a great guy, a great manager and we finished in the best way for him because we finished winning a trophy in his way.

“Even after we conceded a goal at 3-1 we continued to play his philosophy and continued to try and score more goals. It was the best end of the season for him and he deserved that.”